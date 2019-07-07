Congress leader Mahendra Singhi speaking with reporters after coming out of Sofitel hotel in Mumbai on Sunday.
Congress leader Mahendra Singhi speaking with reporters after coming out of Sofitel hotel in Mumbai on Sunday.

K'taka crisis like 'rainy season', says Congress' Mahendra Singhi

ANI | Updated: Jul 07, 2019 13:13 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 07 (ANI): Calling the ongoing political turmoil in Karnataka a "family matter", Congress leader Mahendra Singhi on Sunday said tensions prevailing in the state are like the "rainy season" which comes and goes.
Singhi, who met disgruntled Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi at the Sofitel Hotel here, said that everything in the 13-month-old Congress-JD(S) coalition government is fine and there is nothing to worry about.
"It is our duty to talk to those who are upset. I had a discussion regarding the issue. I only met Ramesh Jharkiholi and not any other MLAs. It's an internal family matter. We will solve them among ourselves. It is like the season of rain which comes and go. Everything will be fine; there is nothing to worry about. I only met Ramesh Jarkiholi. I won't say anything about what I don't know," he said when asked by reporters about his meeting inside the hotel.
BJP MLC Prasad Lad was also seen outside the Mumbai hotel where the Karnataka legislators are staying.
Karnataka's coalition government slumped into crisis following the resignation of their 11 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly.
However, JD(S) MLA H Vishwanath said that 14 MLAs have jointly tendered their resignations to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and requested him to accept them. However, the Speaker has not yet accepted the resignations.
As many as 10 Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs on Saturday arrived at Sofitel hotel in Mumbai after submitting their resignations.
After this dramatic turn of events, the state government appeared to have fallen into a minority forcing Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who is in the US, to cut short his visit.
Siddaramaiah late on Saturday evening held a meeting with the party MLAs where he is believed to have discussed the current political situation in the state, among other things. The meeting took place at his house.
The strength of the ruling coalition in Karnataka has come down to 105, which is eight short of the half-way mark of 113 for a majority.
The MLAs who resigned from the Assembly include BC Patil, H Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda, S Hebbar, Mahesh Kumatalli, Gopalayya, Ramesh Jharkiholi, and Pratap Gowda Patil.
Congress MLAs Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi had also resigned from the government earlier this week. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:50 IST

Adityanath orders removal of SDM, other officals in Gorakhpur division

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 07 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, after reviewing the progress of works in Gorakhpur division, directed removal of the sub-divisional magistrate of Sadar Maharajganj due to poor performance.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:47 IST

Had submitted resignation to Rahul Gandhi 8-10 days ago:...

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said that he had submitted his resignation from the post of Congress General Secretary to Rahul Gandhi '8-10 days' ago.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:46 IST

'Modi's criticism, breaking alliance with BJP led to TDP's...

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 7 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lost in the recent elections because its leaders criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it parted ways with the Bharatiya Janta Party, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:43 IST

Indian Coast Guard saves 13 fishermen off West Bengal coast

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 7 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Saturday saved the life of 13 fishermen stranded in the sea onboard a distressed fishing vessel from Bangladesh waters.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:37 IST

Cong leaders confident that Karnataka crisis will end on a happy note

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 7 (ANI): Notwithstanding political turmoil that has rocked Congress-JDS coalition government in the state, the Congress leaders on Sunday exuded confidence that they would survive the crisis.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:34 IST

Gujarat: Heavy rain throws normal life out of gear

Chhota Udepur (Gujarat) [India], July 7 (ANI): Several roads and bridges submerged in water on Saturday in various parts of the state due to the heavy rain, throwing daily life out of gear.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:28 IST

Idea to appoint 3-member committee to run Mumbai Congress...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7(ANI) : Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Sunday dubbed Milind Deora's proposal to appoint a three-member committee to lead the state unit of the party as 'inappropriate.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:26 IST

Mumbai: Anti narcotics cell seizes 180 kg drugs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 07(ANI) : Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Saturday seized 180 kilograms of drugs from Mankhurd area in the city.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:19 IST

Nanda Devi: ITBP team airlifted from Base Camp to Pithoragarh on Sunday

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Eleven member Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) mountaineers' team who retrieved the bodies of mountaineers successfully from Nanda Devi East were airlifted from the Base Camp to Pithoragarh on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:18 IST

Indian Army to buy American howitzer ammo for long-range accurate strikes

New Delhi ((India), July 7 (ANI): Seeking to acquire the capability to hit enemy positions close to populated areas without causing collateral damage, the Indian Army is in the process of acquiring Excalibur guided long-range artillery ammunition which can strike targets more than 50 km away.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:17 IST

We need to think about sugar production cost, says Sharad Pawar

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that some factories have been spending too much on the production of sugar hence there is a need to think about the expense in its production in order for the industry to flourish.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:13 IST

Congress Legislature Party meeting to be held in Bengaluru on July 9

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 7 (ANI): A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) is scheduled to take place on July 9 here at Vidhana Soudha.

Read More
iocl