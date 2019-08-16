K'taka: Debt ridden family commits suicide in Chamarajanagar

Chamarajanagar (Karnataka) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Five persons of a family, including a five-year-old boy, allegedly committed suicide by shooting themselves with a gun near Gundlupete at Chamarajanagar in the wee hours of Friday, police said.

The family from Tumkur was staying at a lodge in Mysore.

Omkar (38), his wife Nikita (28), and their son were found dead in the lodge.

The other two deceased were identified as Omkar's mother Varsha Hema (55) and their relative Varsha Bhattacharya (30).

Police said prima facie it appears that the family committed suicide due to severe debt burden. Omkar had recently started a data-based company, which suffered major losses.

The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the local government hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

