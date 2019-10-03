K'taka Deputy CM inspects project for Bus Priority Lane in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi and other officials inspected the project for the introduction of 'Bus Priority lane' in Bengaluru in order to provide necessary road space for improved bus travel time.

A press note from Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation said that the Deputy Chief Minister (Transport) has instructed BBMP officials to build necessary bus shelters and required infrastructure over the corridor.

The Deputy Chief Minister has also directed BMTC officials to analyse route, prepare an action plan on the frequency, type and number of buses to be inducted.

The Deputy CM has further instructed BTP to check the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act for taking action against other vehicles entering the priority lane.

The press note said, "The proposed first phase of Bus Priority Lane corridor is 18.5 kms stretch, as informed by BBMP officials 10 kms stretch will be ready by November 1 and the rest will be operational in month of December." (ANI)

