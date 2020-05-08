K'taka Deputy CM shares video of Dubai Kannadigaru president thanking PM for helping stranded Indians reach home

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 8 (ANI): Dubai NRI Kannadigaru president and entrepreneur Naveed Magundi in a video message thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for helping stranded Indians in Arab countries to return home.

The video was shared by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday on Twitter.

"Kannadigas, who are in trouble in the Arab countries and wanting to return home, have got the central government's rapid response. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gratitude video on behalf of Dubai President Kannadigas," Narayan said in the tweet.



The Indian government had decided to repatriate its citizens in two special flights from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India on May 7.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has prepared a chart for the evacuation of over 14,000 Indian nationals stranded in 13 foreign countries by 64 flights in week one of the operation. (ANI)

