K'taka: Devotees paint Ganesh idol once wishes are fulfilled in Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): In a unique tradition, people of Bankur village here paint the Dodda Ganesh idol once their wishes are fulfilled.

The one-feet tall idol of Ganesh gets painted for about 50 times in a year.

"I am painting this idol from the last 30 years and Dodda Ganesh gets painted for around 50 times in a year. I get an order to paint even on calls, once their wishes get fulfilled. We change colour every time. Sometimes, I paint the colour according to the devotees wish," said the painter Nandkishore.

"People come here and paint the idol once their wishes are fulfilled by the Lord Ganesha. A lot of people believe in him and people come from different states to pray to him," said a local Iranna. (ANI)

