Elephants being decorated for 'Jamboo Savari' procession in Mysuru, Karnataka on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI)
K'taka: Elephants decked up with beautiful designs for grand 'Jamboo Savari' procession in Mysuru

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:32 IST

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): A large number of elephants have been decorated beautifully for the traditional 'Jamboo Savari' procession to take place on the occasion of grand Dasara festival in Mysuru on Tuesday.
The trunks, ears and legs of the elephants have been painted with creative designs in red, white, green and yellow colours. 

Mysuru, the cultural capital of Karnataka, is all decked up for the procession, which marks the culmination of the 10-day long festivities in the state, celebrated along with Navaratri.

On Monday, the district administration had reviewed all the arrangements ahead of the event.
The famous 4 kilometre-long procession is scheduled to be flagged off by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa who is scheduled to perform puja to the Nandi Dwaja in front of Mysuru Palace.

The main festivities will take place in the golden howdah of goddess Chamundeswari.

A total of 39 portrait floats will participate in the Jamboo Savari parade. Folk singers and dancers from various parts of the country have arrived in the state to participate in the Dasara festival.
Tourists, including foreigners, have been thronging Mysuru to witness the famed parade.

Hundreds of police personnel have been deployed in several parts of the city in order to ensure smooth conduct of the procession. (ANI)

