K'taka: Fire breaks out at camping coach near Kalaburagi railway station

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): A fire broke out in a camping coach near the Kalaburagi railway station in the wee hours of Thursday.

Two fire tenders rushed to the spot, and the fire was doused till 3:30 am.

Speaking to ANI, AS Prasad Rao, the station manager of the railway station, said: "I received a message at 1:40 am about the fire at the camping coach. We rushed to the spot and fire tenders were called upon to control the situation."

He also said that all six people sleeping inside the camping coach were safe and sound.

"The fire was under control at 2:50 am and it was totally doused by 3:30 am. Two cylinders were kept inside the coach, which thankfully did not burst. They were safely taken out after the fire was extinguished," he added.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire. (ANI)