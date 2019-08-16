K'taka: Fishermen pray to for good catch, safety

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Fishermen community on Thursday performed the annual 'Samudra Puja' at Tannirbhavi beach here to seek blessings for an abundant catch and safe season.

The community offered special prayers to the sea in Shravana Masa, a ritual that majority of fishermen perform before venturing into the sea.

As part of the pooja, the fishermen went to the seashore and offered milk, tender coconut water, flower and perform aarti.

Around 1,024 villages in 80 talukas of 17 districts of Karnataka have been affected due to the floods caused by incessant rains in the region.

IMD has predicted "heavy to very heavy rainfall" in coastal regions of Karnataka.

As the state battles monsoon fury, the death toll in rain-related incidents has mounted to 61, according to the data released by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on Wednesday. (ANI)

