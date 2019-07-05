K'taka: Five arrested for rape of college girl

Dakshina Kannada">Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], July 3 (ANI): State police on Wednesday arrested five people for the alleged gang rape of a college girl which took place earlier in March.

The incident had taken place in the Puttur city of Dakshina Kannada">Dakshina Kannada district.

After the alleged rape the accused had also shared the video of the act on Whatsapp.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)