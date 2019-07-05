Dakshina Kannada">Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], July 3 (ANI): State police on Wednesday arrested five people for the alleged gang rape of a college girl which took place earlier in March.
The incident had taken place in the Puttur city of Dakshina Kannada">Dakshina Kannada district.
After the alleged rape the accused had also shared the video of the act on Whatsapp.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
K'taka: Five arrested for rape of college girl
ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 00:36 IST
Dakshina Kannada">Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], July 3 (ANI): State police on Wednesday arrested five people for the alleged gang rape of a college girl which took place earlier in March.