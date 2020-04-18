K'taka fixes COVID-19 test cost in pvt labs at Rs 2,250

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 18 (ANI): The Karnataka government has fixed the cost of test for COVID-19 in private laboratories at Rs 2,250, an official said on Friday.

"Based on the discussions and negotiations, the cost per test has been fixed at Rs 2,250. This includes the screening test and a confirmatory test," said order by Health and Family Welfare Department's Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar.

A total of 16 laboratories (11 government and 5 private) have been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for testing samples of possible COVID-19 cases in the state.



Realising that early detection of coronavirus cases and timely treatment was the need of the hour, meetings were held to rope in more private laboratories to conduct COVID-19 sample tests.



As per the protocol by the Centre, testing the samples of suspected COVID-19 cases can be taken up in private laboratories subject to conditions which include sharing the lab data pertaining to the diagnosis of COV1D-19 with the state government and with the ICMR on a timely basis.

As per the Union Health Ministry, 353 people have infected from coronavirus in the state of which 83 are cured and discharged and 13 succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

