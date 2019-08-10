K'taka floods: All schools and colleges in Dharwad to reopen on Aug 13

Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Dharwad district administration has extended the holidays of schools and colleges for three more days and ordered that in view of the incessant rains in the area, they will reopen on August 13.

The District administration had earlier ordered the closure of all schools and colleges on August 4 following the onset of heavy rains in the region.

Around 1,024 villages in 80 talukas of 17 districts have been affected due to the floods caused by incessant rains in the region.

20 National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams, 10 Army teams, five Navy teams and two State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are engaged in rescue operations in the state.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, earlier, informed that over two lakh people have been evacuated from flood-affected areas and 1.61 lakh people are in 664 relief camps across the state.

Karnataka government has also issued directions to district surgeons and health and family development officer to not grant any leaves till August 15 in various districts because of the flood situation in the state. (ANI)

