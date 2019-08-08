K'taka floods: BBMP corporators to donate a month's salary to CM Relief Fund

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): After the flood situation worsened in Karnataka, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) members on Thursday announced that they will donate a month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Over 198 ward corporators of the BBMP pledged to donate the said amount.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Health and Family Welfare directorate issued directions to district surgeons and health and family development officers to not grant any leaves till August 15 due to flood situation in the state.

In a circular dated August 8, directions were issued to Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Gadag, Chikmagaluru, Haveri, Shivamogga, Bidar, Belagavi, Chikkodi, Raichur, Bagalkot, Yadgiri ,Vijayapura, Koppala ,Dharwad, Bellary, Hassan ,Udupi and Kalburgi districts.

The flood situation is expected to worsen as India Meteorological Department predicted showers for the next 48 hours all across Karnataka with 'Red Alert' warning issued for over seven districts.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted strong winds from west/southwesterly directions with speed reaching 40-50 KPH along and off the Karnataka coast.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. (ANI)

