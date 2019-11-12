K'taka: Four youth drown in Devar Gudihal lake

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Four youth were drowned in Devar Gudihal lake near Hubli on Monday after they allegedly went to celebrate there, said police.

According to the Hubli rural police, the deceased people have been identified as Subban Honnyal (19), Arman Malik Unkal (17), Sohail Sayed (18), Subhan (17).

"Seven youth from Hubli went to Devar Gudihal lake to party. Out of the seven people, four of them drowned while they were trying to swim in the lake. All of them were residents of Hubli Kulkarni Hakkal area," said a police official.

Bodies were later shifted to Kims Hospital, Hubli. A case has also been registered in Hubli rural police station. (ANI)

