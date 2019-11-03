K'taka: Ginger crops damaged due to excessive rains

Anandapuram (Karnataka) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Ginger crops have been damaged in the Anandapuram region due to heavy rainfall.

Ginger crops have been infected by Fusarium yellows disease, bacterial wilt, and soft rot. Brokers, traders have started buying ginger before the usual harvesting season which usually starts after December.

"Due to incessant rain, there has been a lot of damage. We are chopping off the ginger plants so that we can sell them in the market. Major of the crops here have been affected. We can't preserve it for longer," Shridhar, the owner of a ginger plantation told ANI on Sunday.

"Fortunately, the rate in the market is around 4,200 to 4,300 rupees per quintal," he added.

Ginger is usually preserved in fields up to January and February. The farmers wait till the Makar Sankranti festival for good market season. Last year, the ginger price touched 6,000 per quintal in February. (ANI)

