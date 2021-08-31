K'taka Govt aims to make Bengaluru 1st city in country to completely vaccinate all its eligible residents: Minister Sudhakar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 30(ANI): Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister, Dr.K.Sudhakar on Monday informed that the government is aiming to make Bengaluru the first city in India to completely vaccinate all its eligible residents.

The government has set a target to vaccinate 10 lakh people under a special Vaccination Drive which will be conducted every Wednesday in the state.

"The government's aim is to fully vaccinate the entire eligible population by the end of December", said Sudhakar.

The minister said the Centre has provided 1.10 crore vaccines in August. Sudhakar added, this supply has increased after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and he had a discussion with the center.

"We want to vaccinate 5 lakh people every day from now onwards. On Wednesday during a special vaccination drive, the target is to vaccinate at least 10 lakh people. This will ensure 1.5 to 2 crore doses in one month", he said.



While addressing to media, Sudhakar said that four crore vaccination has been completed in the entire state including 1 crore in 'The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits.

Measures will be initiated to increase the number in Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, and Kalburgi districts as well. Adding this, the minister said that a special drive will be conducted for slum dwellers every day which will enable staff to conduct the drive at every slum.

"Priority is given to border districts of Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi districts and villages within 20 km", the minister said.

Sudhakar further added that Schools and colleges have been opened in the state for 9th, 10th, and PUC students. The discussion over reopening primary schools has also been done. Stating further, the minister said, the state will arrive at a decision soon in this regard as students' future is also the responsibility of the government.

"Covid guidelines have been issued for all the festivals. The government does not want to restrict any celebrations, but everyone should respect and follow the guidelines", he disclosed. (ANI)

