K'taka govt allots Rs 50 crore for constructing Anubhava Mantapa to spread messages of 12th-century intellectuals

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa-led government on Saturday allotted Rs 50 crore funds from the exchequer for the construction of Anubhava Mantapa in Kalaburagi.

The Anubha Mantapaav aims to spread the messages of 12th-century intellectuals like Basavanna, Akkamahadevi and others among the people.

The government has directed the concerned authorities to release Rs 20 crore immediately to Basava Kalyana Development Corporation to start the building work.

Meanwhile, this move has been criticised by several people stating that Rs 50 crore amount is being given to developing Basava Kalyana at a time when the state government is collecting donations to rehabilitate the flood victims. (ANI)

