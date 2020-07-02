K'taka govt announces complete lockdown on Sundays till August 2

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 1 (ANI): Karnataka government on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown on Sundays till August 2.

"There shall be complete lockdown on Sundays from July 5 and followed by next four Sundays till August 2," stated the government.

"However, essential activities allowed during night curfew will be permitted during Sunday lockdown too. Marriages already fixed on Sundays will be permitted as per norms," also said.

The government further ordered, "All government offices, Boards and Corporations, except those operating and maintaining essential services, shall remain closed on all Saturdays till the second week of August."

Lockdown will continue to remain in force in Containment zones.

Containment Zones will be demarcated by the BBMP/District authorities after taking into consideration the guidelines of Department of Health & Family Welfare with the objective of effectively breaking the chain of transmission. Those Containment Zones will be notified on the websites by the Commissioner, BBMP/ respective Deputy commissioners/concerned Departments and information will be shared with MoHFW.



In the Containment Zones, only essential activities shall be allowed. There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for facilitating supply of essential goods and services.

In the Containment Zones, there shall be intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance, and other clinical interventions, as required. Guidelines of MoHFW and Department of Health and Family Welfare shall be effectively implemented for the above purpose.(ANI)

