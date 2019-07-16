K'taka govt approves Auradkar committee recommendations on police reforms

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 16 (ANI): Karnataka Government on Tuesday approved recommendations made by the Auradkar committee on Police reforms.
The government has revised the pay scales applicable to Constables, Head Constables, Assistant Sub-Inspectors, Inspectors, and Superintendents of Police (non-IPS).
Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Dr G Parameshwara took to Twitter to welcome the police reforms.
"Welcome CM HD Kumaraswamy's move to approve Raghavendra Auradkar Committee Report on Police Reforms. As Home Minister, I had promised better pay & facilities sought by the report, for our policemen.Happy to have fulfilled our promise of improving facilities for our policemen!," Parameshwara tweeted. (ANI)
Jul 16, 2019
