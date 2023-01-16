K'taka govt directed CID to investigate complaints against Santro Ravi: Araga Jnanendra

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 16 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday said that the state government has directed the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to investigate the complaints against Santro Ravi, an alleged kingpin of a human trafficking racket.

While talking to ANI, the Karnataka Home Minister said, "The state government has directed the CID to investigate the complaints against Santro Ravi, who is said to be a fraudster."

On Friday, Karnataka Police arrested Santro Ravi, an accused in dozens of cases including human trafficking.

According to the police, Ravi was arrested from Gujarat after he fled from Karnataka.

The cases registered against him pertaining to money transfer, fraud, and money lending, police said.



Additional Director General of Police, Alok Kumar had said that Ravi had escaped from the police and went into hiding in Gujarat, following which the police had ordered the formation of investigation teams under the leadership of senior police officers for his arrest.

Earlier on Friday the Janata Dal-Secular leader Kumaraswamy also reacted to Santro Ravi's arrest from Gujarat.

He had alleged that state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra "might have taken" Santro Ravi, an alleged human trafficking kingpin, to Gujarat to "safeguard" him.

"Let's see what's next. Now after the arrest of Santro Ravi some names should come out. In my opinion, who took him to Gujarat and Rajasthan? Who took him there? Who allowed him to go there from the Karnataka border? How was it possible to go at this situation? How did he go there? I feel that the home minister might have gone with him to safeguard him," Kumaraswamy had said.

Calling the entire episode "pre-planned", the JDS leader alleged that there is some "secret" behind the arrest of Ravi from Gujarat as both the states are BJP-ruled.

"I don't know, let everything come out. They might have taken him to safeguard him. It looks like it was preplanned, there is a BJP here in Karnataka and there in Gujarat, there is some secret in his arrest," he had said on Friday. (ANI)

