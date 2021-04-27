K'taka govt imposed tough restrictions to curb COVID-19 considering importance of lives, livelihood, says Deputy CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 26 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwatha Narayana on Monday said that the state government has imposed tough regulations from April 27 to May 10 to contain the surge of COVID-19 cases considering the importance of both lives and livelihood.

"The state government has imposed tough regulations for from April 27 to May 10 to contain the surge of COVID-19 cases considering the importance of both lives and livelihood," Narayana said.

The minister, who is also Ramanagara district in charge while on his visit to the Dayananda Sagar Hospital and Rararajeshwari Hospital, said, "The government has taken the restrictive measures partially allowing the activities of agricultural, manufacturing, and construction sectors."



A COVID-19 curfew will be implemented in the state from 9 pm on April 27 for the next 14 days. Essential services will be allowed between 6 am to 10 am.

Narayana said that the government has reduced the total quantity of grains distributed through the Public Distribution System (PDS). "Though the quantity of rice has been reduced to put a check on the black market racket, that is being compensated by giving 3 kgs of ragi for each person. Since Ragi is a native crop and many people consume it, this will help growers," he explained.

The state reported 34,804 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6,982 recoveries, and 143 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are now 2,62,162 active cases in the state. The total recoveries stand at 10,62,594, while the death toll is 14,426. (ANI)

