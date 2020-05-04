K'taka govt issues order allowing movement of people, vehicles to undertake permitted activities

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 4 (ANI): Karnataka government on Sunday issued an order to allow inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles to 'undertake permitted activities' during the lockdown in the state.

The order is undersigned by Chief Secretary and Chairman Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority TM Vijay Bhaskar. The order will come into effect from May 4 for a period of two weeks.

The order states, "In continuation of the Government Order dated May 2, the undersigned, in his capacity of Chairman, State Executive Committee, hereby permits inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles to undertake permitted activities in the following manner."

"Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur and Kolar districts will be treated as single unit for the purpose of movement during daytime between 7 am to 7 pm to undertake permitted activities only with the production of letter from Company/Organization they are working in and the official Identity Card of the Company/Organization. Hence, no other inter-district passes will be required to move across these districts."

"For other districts, inter-district movement passes for permitted activities will be required, which will be issued by concerned Deputy Commissioners of districts/ Deputy Commissioner of Police in Commissionerates. No inter-district passes shall be issued for non-permitted activities except on one-time basis for stranded persons," the order states.

It further says that for movement of individuals during night time curfew timimgs between 7 pm to 7 am, passes already issued for all essential activities only, shall continue to be valid. For IT, BT Industries, etc, Department Secretaries will recommend issue of curfew passes to the concerned DCPs in Commissionerates/Deputy Commissioners of the districts.

"The instructions set out above shall be strictly implemented by Departments, District Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, BBMP, Police Commissioners and other Heads of Departments," it added. (ANI)

