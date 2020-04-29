K'taka govt orders NGOs to avoid distributing food in plastic bags

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 28 (ANI): Karnataka government on Tuesday ordered organisations and NGOs in the state to distribute food to people in plastic boxes and not in polythene bags.

"The state government has ordered the distribution of food and meals in plastic boxes instead of in polythene bags," said the Information and Public Relations Department of the state government.

According to the government, during Covid-19, not only government departments and agencies but also various organisations and NGOs are providing meals to workers in polythene covers.

"However, in order to protect the health of the workers, the government has ordered the supply of food or meals in plastic boxes instead of polythene covers," it added. (ANI)

