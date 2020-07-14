K'taka govt should provide vitamin C drug, immunity boosters to netizens to fight COVID-19: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 13 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said that the state government should provide vitamin C drug, Ayush Ministry-certified immunity boosters and sanitisers to every household in the wake of the coronavirus spread.

"Karnataka government should provide vitamin C drug, Ayush Ministry-certified immunity boosters and sanitisers to every household to fight against COVID-19," Kumaraswamy told ANI.

The JDS leader further stated that "appropriate medication should be provided to those who are "symptomatic" by the Karnataka government and added that "by taking such measures the government can halt the spread of the virus."

If the government is not able to provide the health kit to everyone then at least they should give it to the BPL families, he added.

Kumaraswamy also stressed upon organising awareness campaigns about the coronavirus and use of supplements among the masses to prevent themselves from contracting the infection.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka has recorded 38,843 cases of COVID-19 to date. (ANI)

