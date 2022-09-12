K'taka govt to conduct anti-encroachment drive in area where "illegal" houses obstruct flow of water

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 12 (ANI): In the aftermath of heavy rains leading to floods in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the eviction notices have been served to those who have built houses on Raja Kaluve causing problems in the free flow of water.

The Chief Minister said that the closed Raja Kaluve affects the flow of rainwater in the drain.

"The recent floods had affected not only IT/BT companies and workers but also the common people. Houses in low-lying areas too have faced problems. The work on the removal of all encroachments will be completed," Bommai said.

"The government has sought directions from courts in many cases. The courts will be seriously apprised of the situation. Several directions have been issued by courts in connection with flood-related cases in the past. This time, the encroachments will be removed on a big scale," he added.



Earlier this month, Bommai blamed the previous Congress government in the state for the current situation in the city.

Speaking to reporters here, Bommai said, "Karnataka especially Bengaluru has received unprecedented rains. This kind of rain has not come in the last 90 years. All the tanks are full and they are overflowing. There is continuous rain. Even today it is raining."

He said, "This happened because of maladministration and totally unplanned administration of the previous Congress government. This is the result of the bad administration of the Congress government. They never thought of maintaining the lakes. They gave permission right, left and centre in the lakes and buffer zone."

"The Chief Minister said the administration is working round the clock to tackle the waterlogging problem in the city. He said control rooms have been made to resolve issues.

Earlier in July, Karnataka suffered heavy floods due to rains, after which rescue missions and relief work had to be carried out. Chief Minister Bommai also had to seek financial assistance from the Centre. (ANI)

