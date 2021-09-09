K'taka govt to take final call on guidelines for Ganesh Chaturthi by evening

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 9 (ANI): Senior officials of the Karnataka government will be holding a meeting on Thursday to take a final decision upon the celebration and guidelines of Ganesh Chaturthi, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

"Karnataka Govt has taken a decision and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has taken its own (regarding Ganesh Chaturthi). I've asked the BBMP commissioner, ministers and police commissioner to hold discussions and clear confusion. A meeting will be held and a final decision will be taken by evening", informed the Chief Minister.

He further mentioned, "I have also received complaints related to Ganesh Chaturthi festival from other districts as well."



The move has come after the Ganesh Utsav Seva Samiti along with other organisations staged a protest earlier in the day at BBMP head office demanding the withdrawal of guidelines restricting mass gathering on the festival.



"The government in Karnataka is allowing other festivals with large gatherings but they are setting guidelines for us. We ask the BBMP and the state government to withdraw the guidelines," Shashikanth Sharma, a protestor told ANI.

Last week, the government of Karnataka released the guidelines for Ganesh Chaturthi which allowed the celebrations to the only place in districts where the Covid positivity rate is less than 2 per cent.

The order refrained from carrying out celebrations in schools and organising DJs and entertainment. It further said, "Only eco-friendly Ganapati idols are allowed. Not more than 4 feet tall Ganesha idol should be installed anywhere in the state. Not more than 2 feet tall Ganesha idol allowed to be installed inside homes. No processions are allowed. Immersion is only allowed in mobile immersion tanks, tubs." (ANI)

