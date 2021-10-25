K'taka govt unveils 'Integrated Twinning Programme' to internationalise education

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 25 (ANI): In a bid to internationalise higher education as per New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Karnataka Department of Collegiate and Technical Education, in partnership with Montgomery County Community College in Pennsylvania, USA, unveiled the 'Integrated Twinning Programme' for polytechnic students in the 'Tourism and Hospitality' and 'Cyber Security' on Monday.

Speaking on the event held at Karnataka Vidhana Soudha, state Higher Education and Skill Development Minister CN Ashwatha Narayana, said, "This programme will be provided at Jayachamarajendra Polytechnic College in Bengaluru from the current academic year (2021-22)."

"As per the mutually signed agreement between the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) and Montgomery County Community College (MCCC), Associate Degree will be awarded to students who complete this course," he said.

The fees for each student for the three years courses will cost around Rs 20 lakh (including tuition fees, boarding and lodging, local travel, and medical insurance) and it will be completely borne by the state government in the form of a 100 per cent scholarship for all students enrolled into the programme, the minister said.

"The government is committed to exploring many more such possibilities for global partnerships in higher education to provide qualitative industry-ready workforce. The essence of the NEP 2020 is to provide outcome-based skill education to the needy to make an industry-ready workforce," Narayana stated.



He added that the programme will have an intake of 24 students each for both the courses for the academic year 2021-22 and students will complete the first year of study as per the C20 curriculum at SJ Polytechnic College along with some preparatory coursework in English Language and Mathematics.

After successfully completing all requirements for the first year, students will take the remaining 20 courses offered by MCCC online while studying at SJ Polytechnic College (for eight Courses) during the second year and on-campus at MCCC campus in the USA (12 Courses) in their third year of study.

Students during the programme will have full access to MCCC's student support services, including 24x7 online tutoring, library resources, academic advising, and wellness support, as well as MCCC's athletics, clubs, and organisations.

After successful completion of the programme, students will be awarded an associate degree by MCCC and will be required to make a choice of either enrolling for a One-year paid apprenticeship at Montgomery or getting a lateral entry into an undergraduate programme at any of the 30 transfer partner institutions in the USA, informed the minister.

During his address, Naranaya also invited MCCC to open an institution in Karnataka. (ANI)

