K'taka HC allows probe into Yediyurappa role in 'Operation Kamala'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 31 (ANI): In a setback for Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the state High Court has granted permission for an investigation into his role in 'Operation Kamala'.

The court has now allowed for an inquiry into the FIR filed by JDS leader Nagangouda Patil's son Sharanagouda Patil.

'Operation Kamala' was the name given by the Congress-JDS alliance in Karnataka to the BJP conspiracy to topple the state government in 2019.

The 14-month-old Congress-JD(S) government collapsed in Karnataka in 2019 as MLAs rebelled against the government and resigned.

After months-long drama, CM HD Kumaraswamy lost the trust vote in the state assembly, leading to BJP staking claim to form the government under the leadership of BS Yediyurappa in July 2019. The rebel MLAs were eventually inducted into the BJP. (ANI)