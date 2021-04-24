K'taka HC directs state govt to ensure timely assistance, relief to senior citizens during pandemic

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 22 (ANI): Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to ensure timely assistance and relief to senior citizens in need, in the present pandemic.



Chief Justice Abhay Oka, "We direct the state government to issue circular to all district magistrates, of ensuring timely assistance and relief to senior citizens in need in the present pandemic." The circular has to be issued at the earliest.

The high court further said that the state government even in the case of those pensioners who are not able to physically attend concerned offices and make physical compliances, all old age people eligible for pension be regularly paid pension.

India, currently witnessing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and has reported more 3 lakh fresh infections in the last 24 hours - the highest since the pandemic broke out last year. (ANI)

