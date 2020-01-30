K'taka Health Dept issues status of passengers after screening at airport

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 29 (ANI): Karnataka Health Department">Karnataka Health Department on Wednesday issued the status of passengers after their screening in the light of coronavirus outbreak.

As many as 11 passengers were isolated at their residence and eight at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, Bengaluru, for medical observation.

Eight new passengers have been enrolled for the observation whereas 19 cumulative number of passengers are under observation.

The virus for which there is no effective vaccine was reported on January 16 in Japan, the first case outside China and its territories.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).

A novel coronavirus is a new strain that had not been previously identified in humans.

Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death. (ANI)

