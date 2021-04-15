K'taka Health Minister announces new programme to keep sportspersons healthy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 15 (ANI): Health and medical education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday declared that a programme has been designed for sportspersons in Karnataka to keep them healthy.

Speaking to the media, the minister said that the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports and the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) have entered a formal agreement in which health experts from RGUHS will guide the talented sportspersons.

He also informed that department of youth empowerment and sports has designed a programme to provide quality health care to resident sportspersons in 34 sports hostels in the state.



The sports medicine and other experts in RGUHS will guide to keep them healthy and fit by maintaining the right and balanced diet and activities suitable for each individual, he added.

"Sports is very important for youth. It helps to maintain both physical and mental health. The sports medicine and other experts in RGUHS will guide to keep them healthy and fit by maintaining right and balanced diet and activities suitable for each individual," he further mentioned.

Sudhakar mentioned that people need to question themselves that "how many medals we are winning in Olympics in a country like India with a population of over 130 crores".

"There is no dearth of talent in our country, but proper guidance is what the need of the hour. Sports department is putting efforts to induce new concepts. RGUHS is assisting in this task. Residents of 34 sports hostels should get the maximum benefit out of it. This will yield better results and earn good fame for the country," he remarked. (ANI)

