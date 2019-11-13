Heavy rainfall coupled with frequent change in weather and fungal infection has adversely affected Torr Dal yield in Kalaburagi , Karnataka
Heavy rainfall coupled with frequent change in weather and fungal infection has adversely affected Torr Dal yield in Kalaburagi , Karnataka

K'taka: Heavy rainfall, fungal infection damage Toor Dal crop, leave farmers in lurch

ANI | Updated: Nov 13, 2019 04:27 IST

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Marred by the frequent change in weather, heavy rainfall and outbreak of fungal infection, the Toor Dal (Pigeon pea) crop here offers little hope to the farmers of the district this year. Farmers rued that yield of the crop has been severely affected due to unseasonal weather and excessive rainfall particularly in the month of November.
Umesh Kumar, a local farmer who cultivated Toor Dal in almost 9 acres of his farmland told ANI that the plants are desiccating from the roots and the pulses have turned black.
"I have planted it in 9 acres of land but due to heavy rainfall the crop is almost ruined. It has turned black. Also, there is heavy dew in the morning causing damage to the crop. The plants are desiccating from the roots, the buds are falling and farmers are worried as the yield is expected to be very low this year," said Kumar.
"This time the Toor Dal is affected due to the unseasonal weather. For one week there was full cloudy weather, for another week there was rain and sunlight another week. Most of these variations affect the flowering at the bud formation stage," said Zaheer Ahmed, a scientist at Kalaburagi Krishi Vigyan Kendra.
"Last week, heavy precipitation and dew formation have adversely affected buds at the flowering stage. Farmers told that outbreak of the leaf spot disease and fungal infection is expected to lead to huge loss of the crop," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:28 IST

Shiv Sena's petition unlikely to be mentioned in SC today

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court today might not hear the plea filed by Shiv Sena challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision of denying extra time to form the government in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:22 IST

WB: Fire breaks out at toy godown in Siliguri

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a toy godown in Siliguri on Wednesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:20 IST

Three parties will get together: NCP's Ajit Pawar on Maha govt formation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A day after President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said that the "three parties will get together".

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:04 IST

SC upholds disqualification of K'taka MLAs, allows them to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the decision of the then Karnataka speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to disqualify 17 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs under the anti-defection law and said that they can contest the upcoming by-elections in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:04 IST

Miscreants molest woman attack her husband in a Gurugram restaurant

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A woman was allegedly molested and her husband was attacked by miscreants in a restaurant here, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:02 IST

Maharashtra: NCP holds core committee meeting a day after...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A day after President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is holding a core committee meeting here to discuss the current political situation in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:58 IST

Mumbai: Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat to meet Sanjay Raut at...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, his senior Congress colleague Ashok Chavan and state party chief Balasaheb Thorat will be paying a visit to Sanjay Raut who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:46 IST

J-K: BSF, CISF recruitment rally for youth in Samba

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A recruitment rally was organised by the BSF and the CISF on Wednesday for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:45 IST

Goa: Chemical laden vessel NU SHI Nalini still stuck at the same...

Dona Paula (Goa) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The ship MT NU SHI Nalini which was stuck on a rock or soft ground in the sea near Dona Paula is still aground at the same position as was reported earlier, read an official statement.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:35 IST

Expansion of Haryana Cabinet set for tomorrow

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The expansion of Haryana Cabinet will be held at 11 am on Thursday as new ministers are expected to take oath.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:26 IST

Siddaramaiah deprived of office, car as LoP Karnataka: sources

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Even after writing a letter to Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri a month ago, Karnataka's Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has not received the facilities that need to be given to him including a car, office and office staff, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:17 IST

Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire in Keri Village of Rajouri district on Wednesday morning.

Read More
iocl