K'taka hijab row: Opposition creating environment of polarization, stopping country's progress, says BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh

New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Saturday slammed opposition parties over the Karnataka hijab row and said that they are creating an environment of polarization and stopping the country's progress.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "It is strange that a lot of students have started wearing hijab in schools and some parties are accusing BJP of spreading communalism, polarization and division. Students should understand that there is a proper uniform for schools. They should follow the law if it has changed."

Singh also said it is being stated that the hijab row issue is taking place amid the assembly elections.



"I would say that polarization is happening, the opposition is stopping the country's progress and it is true that all these efforts will affect elections. People must have understood who is making these efforts," he added.

The BJP leader said, "This whole incident is the same toolkit which is used to exaggerate the incident. It is important to stop it because the protest is growing at a faster pace."

The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes wearing hijab (a headscarf worn by Muslim women). During the protests, some students were allegedly denied entry to college wearing hijab earlier this month.

The hijab row has now also spilled over to Rajasthan in a private college where some girls wearing hijab were stopped from entering the college.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear urgent pleas relating to the hijab row in Karnataka and said it is "watching" what's happening in the state and in hearing before the High Court. (ANI)

