K'taka Home Minister directs Bengaluru traffic police to follow towing rules

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 3 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday directed the city traffic police to strictly adhere to the 'towing' rules in lifting the vehicles parked at the 'no parking' areas in the city, giving 'no room' for any complaints of harassment to the public.



The minister held a meeting with City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant and the Additional Police Commissioner (Traffic) Ravikanthe Gowda today and discussed the issue with them.

"The traffic police should alert the vehicle owners by blowing sirens and collect only the fee amount prescribed for parking the vehicle at the no-parking area if the owner was present on the spot before lifting off the vehicle", the Home minister instructed them.

While stressing that the towing staff should not engage with any arguments with the public during their duties and treat them in a courteous manner, the Home Minister has also directed that "all care should be taken not to cause any damage to the vehicles during towing". (ANI)

