Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara (file pic)
K'taka: IT raids Siddhartha Medical College, residence of Parameshwara's kin

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 10:11 IST

Tumkur (Karnataka) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Income tax sleuths continued to raids locations linked to Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Friday.
The IT department today conducted a raid at premises of Siddhartha Medical College. The institution is run by a trust related to Parameshwara.
According to the Income Tax department sources, irregularities have been found in the Medical College.
The Income Tax officials also raided the house of Parameshwara's brother's son, Anand.
On Thursday the Income Tax department conducted raids at several locations linked to Parameshwara.
(ANI)

