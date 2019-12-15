K'taka: Kalaburagi police organise marathon run for safety of women, children

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Dec 15 (ANI): On the occasion of Police Annual Sports Meet 2019, the Kalaburagi district police on Sunday organised a marathon to promote the safety for women and children in the area.

Several youngsters and adults participated in the event.

Speaking to ANI, MN Nagaraj, Police Commissioner, Kalaburagi, said: "The city and district police have organised this event for the safety of women and children. It is only a symbolic run to promote the idea."

He further said, "We are educating them to defend themselves, apart from the safety arrangements made by the police."

Lada Martin, SP, Kalaburagi, said: "I am very happy to see the enormous number of people who have come to join us, along with the police and foreigners. The aim of the marathon is to provide a safer Kalaburagi and a safer India for the women and children."

He also reminded people that the safety of women and children was very important, and further requested them to join the event.

The event was organised in the wake of several protests held across the country, demanding better laws for the safety of women, following recent incidents of crime against women in the last few days. (ANI)

