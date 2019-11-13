K'taka: KSRTC organises cancer screening programme for women employees

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in collaboration with an Oncology institute on Tuesday organised a free cancer screening programme for its women employees in Bengaluru.

The camp at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology was inaugurated by Managing Director of KSRTC Shivayogi C Kalasad.

While addressing the audience present at the event, the director said, "The female staff has been performing a difficult and tough job in the organisation. It is important that they remain healthy and their well being is of paramount responsibility for us".

"This is the first such camp but would be extended to all other divisions too," he added. (ANI)

