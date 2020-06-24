K'taka: Kumar Krupa Guest House to be COVID care centre for 'designated' category patients

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], June 24 (ANI): Karnataka Health Department on Wednesday informed that Kumar Krupa Guest House will be used as 100 bed COVID-19 treatment centre for designated category of coronavirus positive patients.

"One wing of Kumar Krupa Guest House with 100 rooms of individual occupancy having all the facilities is reserved to work as Covid Care Center (CCC) for the management of Ministers, Members of Parliament, Legislative Assembly and council, Senior officers of Government above secretary rank for clinical management," read the government release.

Meanwhile, the Mysuru City Corporation has issued an order to close Devaraja, Santhepete, Shivaramapete, Mannars markets, and Boti Bazaar for the next four days in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 397 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 10,118.

According to the State Health Department, with 14 more deaths today, the state's toll has reached 164. While 6,151 people have been discharged so far. (ANI)

