K'taka leadership for first time being completely run by Delhi: G Parameshwara

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Congress leader Dr G Parameshwara on Tuesday hit out at Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa stating that Karnataka for the first time is being "completely run by Delhi" and the way senior BJP leaders are being treated by their own party is not just an attack on their self-respect but on the whole state.

"Karnataka has never witnessed state leadership being completely run over like this, by Delhi. I feel bad for the way senior BJP leaders are being treated by their own party. This is not just an attack on their self-respect, but on that of the whole state," State former deputy chief minister tweeted.

Accusing Yediyurappa government of not functioning well in the state, Parameshwara said: "BJP showed such a holier than thou attitude during our coalition government that it seemed like they had everything in place and would provide great governance from day one. More than a month after grabbing power, forget governance, there is not even a functioning government!"

Parameshwara's reaction comes after some reports surfaced in the media, suggesting that senior BJP leaders were unhappy with Yediyurappa's allocation of portfolios in his Cabinet.

Earlier in the day, Yediyurappa denied rumours of dissatisfaction among his ministers over the allocation of portfolios in his newly formed Cabinet.

"There is no difference of opinion at all," Yediyurappa told ANI.

BJP leader Basavaraj Ingin had said that there was no dissent in the party over the allocation of portfolios in the Yediyurappa Cabinet.

"The Cabinet under the leadership of Yediyurappa has been crafted brilliantly. Any political party has to have forethought of building a party along with the development of the state, there is no dissent," Ingin said. (ANI)

