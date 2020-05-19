K'taka makes it mandatory for officials working in essential departments to attend office

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 19 (ANI): Karnataka government has asked its employees deployed in essential departments to present in the office in full strength from Tuesday.

The state government has notified all its departments such as Health, Family and Child Welfare department; Women Welfare department to ask its "employees including board and corporation staff members to be present without fail."

Not only that, even grade A, B, but C and D grade officials and 33 per cent employees of non-essential departments (excise, housing, co-operation departments) have also been asked to reach their workplaces as per the orders.

The Karnataka government on Sunday extended the existing Covid-19 lockdown measures in the state by two days.

Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar had ordered all departments of the state government, Deputy Commissioners of districts, Police Superintendents and Department heads to continue with the existing guidelines issued on May 2 for the control of coronavirus.(ANI)

