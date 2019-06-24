K'taka man attempts suicide inside Assembly

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 24 (ANI): A man tried to commit suicide in Vidhana Soudha (state Assembly) here on Monday, police said.

The 43-year-old, identified as Revanna Kumar, tried to kill himself by inflicting wounds on his neck and hand with a sharp weapon on the third-floor washroom of the Karnataka state legislative building.

The incident was seen and reported by a domestic help to the police.

"He has been shifted to Bowring and Lady Curzon hospital and is now out of danger. Doctors are treating his wounds," said DCP (Bangalore Central) Devraj.

An attempt to suicide case will be registered at the Vidhana Soudha police station under section 309 of the Indian Penal Code, the official added.

Kumar had a few documents on him, which included identification card, Aadhaar card, employment card, papers related to his appointment and a small note which requested to bring minimum wages to 6000 families. (ANI)
















