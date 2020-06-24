K'taka Medical Education Minister reviews preparedness for conducting SSLC Exams

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 24 (ANI): Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday held a video conference with senior officials to review the preparedness for conducting of SSLC examinations safely which is beginning from tomorrow.

"8,48,203 students will appear for the SSLC examination starting tomorrow in 2,879 centres across the state. All the guidelines issues by state government must be followed strictly" Sudhakar said in the meeting.

"It is the collective responsibility of officials of all departments to ensure that every student is safe, from the time he or she leaves home for the exam centre and returns home after the exams. The vehicles used to ferry students, where public transport is not available, must be sanitised properly. The surroundings near exam centres, exam halls, toilets must be sanitised properly. Social distancing must be maintained in the exam hall and mask must be provided to all students," he said.

The minister also said that since the students have been asked to arrive at exam centre at 7:30 in the morning, a small biscuit packet must be provided to each student so that they don't feel hungry during the exam and till they return home after the exam.

"Thermal scanning of every student should be done before allowing inside the exam hall. In case there is fever those students must be made to write exam in separate room. Separate exam halls must be arranged for students in quarantine areas and if it's not feasible they must be allowed to write exam in September. District administrations must disseminate information about precautionary measures taken to build confidence among parents," the minister said.

Sudhakar instructed the officials to work in coordination with the Education Department and other departments.

Stating that there are 458 containment zones in Bengaluru, the minister asked the officials to be extra cautious in these areas and make arrangements to ensure health department staff can take students to the nearest health center if anybody is found ill during the exam.

Education Minister Suresh Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary Javed Akhtar, Education Secretary, Secretary of Medical Education Department, BBMP officials, Health Experts and others were present. (ANI)

