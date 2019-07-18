Karnataka Minister HD Revanna arrives barefoot at the state Assembly on Thursday (Photo/ANI)
K'taka Min HD Revanna arrives barefoot at state assembly

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:57 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI): Karnataka Minister HD Revanna arrived barefoot at the Karnataka Assembly ahead of the trust-vote on the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) JD(S) on Thursday.
H D Deve Gowda's son Revanna was seen in a white shirt and white lungi, walking barefoot to attend the floor test of the Congress-JD (S) government in the Karnataka Assembly.
With his superstitious believes HD Revanna is trying to bring the floundering JD(S)-Congress coalition together as over 10 dissident MLA s have resigned from the cabinet.
Amid the political turmoil in Karnataka, Revanna along with his brother and Chief Minister HD Kumarasamy on Wednesday paid a visit to Shringeri Shankar Math at Shankarapuram.
The visit came ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on a plea filed by 10 dissident MLAs, seeking direction for Speaker to maintain status quo on their resignation.
The verdict gave a major relief to the shaky Congress-JDS coalition as the top court held that Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar cannot be forced to take a decision within a time frame on the resignations of the rebel MLAs.
In Bengaluru, all senior leaders of BJP, Congress and JD(S) including Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa and Congress leader Siddaramaiah arrived at Vidhana Soudha for the floor test earlier today.
Kumaraswamy on Wednesday had issued whip to all 37 MLAs of JD(S) including three rebel legislators Narayana Gowda, Gopalaiah and H Vishwanath to be present in the Assembly at the time of the trust vote. The proceedings on the 'vote of confidence' are underway in the House.
The chief minister had warned of action initiated under Anti-Defection Law and disqualified from posts of MLAs if they failed to attend the House and vote against the party whip even after attending the session.
The 13-month-old Congress-JDS government had earlier this month slumped into crisis following the resignation of 10 MLAs.
The 225-member state Assembly includes one nominated MLA. The halfway mark is 113. (ANI)

