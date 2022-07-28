K'taka Minister calls for making 'Punyakoti Dattu Yojana' a success

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 28 (ANI): Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan on Wednesday called on authorities and concerned officials to work hard to make the Punyakoti Dattu Yojana being implemented by the state government a successful scheme.

Addressing a meeting with officials in the auditorium of Pashupalana Bhavan at Hebbal, Bellary Road, he suggested that the scheme should be publicized to reach the public.

He said that our government has implemented a first-of-its-kind "Punyakoti Dattu Yojana" in the country to encourage adoption by public and private organizations for the purpose of nurturing and rearing cattle in goshalas to secure cattle.

"Cattle are sheltered in more than 215 private Goshalas in the state. About a 100 government Goshalas are being started gradually and in all these Goshalas domestic and crossbred cattle, needy, exhausted, old, diseased, abandoned by farmers, male calves and cattle seized by court and police custody are being sheltered and nurtured," Prabhu Chavan said.



Prabhu Chavan also told the officials that the objective of this project is to motivate the public to provide more facilities to the cattle in Goshalas and to protect the cows of the Goshalas, to make the Goshalas financially viable and to run the Goshalas continuously without any hindrance and with the cooperation of the public.

Minister Prabhu Chavan informed the officials to convince the public to adopt cattle under the Cattle Adoption (ADOPT) scheme by paying Rs 11,000 per annum for each cattle in Punyakoti Adoption Portal.

Under the "Feed a Cow" scheme, the public is allowed to feed as many cows as they want for Rs 70 per day at any of the cowsheds in Punyakoti Dattu Portal on special occasions (birthday, marriage anniversary etc). At the same time, he advised to inform the public and work hard for the success of the project.

He opined that the scheme will be successful if the public can donate at least Rs 10 to any of the cowsheds in Punyakoti Adoption Portal under the Donation scheme for basic facilities and other expenses.

All of us who adopt the cattle from the government and private cow sheds in the state from the place where the public/association organizations are, let us all unite and save the cow population. At this time, Prabhu Chavan appealed that you all need cooperation for this said the Minister. (ANI)

