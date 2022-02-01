K'taka minister hails Budget 2022, says it emphasizes digital learning, skill development

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 1 (ANI): Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana on Tuesday hailed Union Budget 2022 and said "it emphasizes digital learning, skill development and growth of startups."

He termed the related initiatives of the Union Government as very timely and purposeful.

"The programme, 'One Class, One TV channel' announced in the budget, considering the impact of COVID pandemic, will certainly help to provide quality education to all the students without rural and urban disparity," the minister opined.



The proposal to set up a Digital University, DESH-E portal, online educational programmes, AVGS task force constitution, prominence to research and innovation will create a robust ecosystem across the country, he told.

The minister said the decision to make use of the blockchain technology to enable usage of Digital Rupee will contribute to enhancing the quality of living.

He has also welcomed the proposals of making states partners in new SEZs, creation of 60 Lakh jobs in 5 years, and extension of tax benefits for Startups for one more year. (ANI)

