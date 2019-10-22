K'taka: Nine Nepalese men rescued from possible human trafficking

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Nine Nepalese men have been saved from possible human trafficking to the Maldives and other countries, police said here on Tuesday.

The police have arrested a person named Shambu Babu Giri in this regard. According to the police, he was locally assisted by few more brokers.

The nine victims have been rescued. A case has been registered at Chikkajala Police Station. (ANI)

