K'taka: Parcel explodes at Hubli railway station, one injured

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): One person sustained injuries after a parcel exploded at the Hubli railway station here.

The explosion took place on Monday while an unidentified parcel was being checked by the railway police with the help of a local vendor in which the latter sustained injuries.

The victim was identified as Hussain Naik who was rushed to the nearest hospital and is receiving medical treatment.

"A small bucket wrapped and packet kept abandoned in the general coach of the Vijaywada to Hubli train. With the help of a local vendor, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized it. When it was unwrapped, small lemon-like articles were found and while handling those the rubber tip went off resulting in the blast during which the vendor sustained injuries," Dr MB Boralingayya, Superintendent of Police, Railway Police told ANI.

He further informed that the area has been sealed and four teams have been formed to thoroughly investigate in the matter. While one team has been called from Bengaluru to help in the investigation.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

