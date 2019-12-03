K'taka: Passenger train stops at Yalvigi station after fuel leakage

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): A passenger train heading from Hubli to Bengaluru had to stop at Yalvigi Railway Station on Tuesday after diesel started leaking from the engine.

Soon after the Hubli-Bengaluru passenger train stopped at the station due to the technical issue, the villagers here rushed with buckets and pots to collect the fuel.

The passengers on board faced trouble due to the situation. (ANI)

