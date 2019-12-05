K'taka: Police arrest 4-member gang, seize lethal weapons

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Dec 5 (ANI): Kalaburagi police on Thursday arrested a four-member gang and seized lethal weapons, rope, chilli powder, four two-wheelers and a car from their possession here.

The accused have been identified as Jeevan Bhavi (19), Sanat Bhavi(20), Mapanna Mavinkar (19) and Devendra Mavinkar (19), residents of Chinchansur.

According to the police, the accused were involved in robbing the people passing through Chinchansur-Kallhangaraga road in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district.

Adding that three more people involved in the crime are absconding, the police said that a case has been registered against the accused in Narona police station.

An investigation in this regard is underway. (ANI)

