K'taka: Police detain over 20 protesters in Kalaburagi amid protests against CAA

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): The Karnataka Police on Thursday detained more than 20 people for protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the state.

A consortium of Left-wing and Muslim organisations held a protest following the imposition of Section 144 in the area.

Section 144 has been imposed in several districts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru and Dakshina Kannada.

Under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) assembly of four or more people in an area is prohibited. The police have imposed Section 144 in Bengaluru for the next three days.

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

