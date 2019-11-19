Protestors demanded state education minister to resign over alleged circular. Photo/ANI
K'taka: Protest erupts over circular concerning constitution day event

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 19:44 IST

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Organisations including Dalit Sangharsh Samiti and Bhoomi Mattu Vasati Hakku Vanchitara Horata Samiti on Tuesday staged a protest against the state government over an alleged circular regarding constitution day event and demanded the resignation of Education Minister Suresh Kumar.
The protestors condemned a controversial circular allegedly issued by the commissioner of the department which purportedly gave instructions for carrying out discussion on the topic 'Ambedkar alone has not drafted the constitution' during constitution day event.
"We are protesting against the State Education Minister Suresh Kumar because he has declared that Dr B R Ambedkar alone has not written the constitution. They are spreading the wrong message among children. So we all have gathered here to protest against the minister. Dr B R Ambedkar has made the constitution for the people of India and has given equal rights to everyone," said state president of the Samiti Bhanu Prakash.
"The government should take action against the state education minister and the secretary. The government has to disqualify them from their post," he demanded. (ANI)

